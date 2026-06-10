From pastries to politics, here’s the list for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor – NCL Norwegian Joy dwarfing one of WSF’s biggest ferries)

Here’s our Wednesday list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar – which you can preview any time – here’s what’s happening today/tonight:

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 10 am Wednesday walks start from 47th/Fontanelle – if you didn’t see this in the calendar in time to join, consider this your reminder for next week!

PASTRY POP-UP: Buy student-made treats at the 10:30 am-12:30 pm pastry pop-up in the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor; 6000 16th SW) Pastry and Baking Arts Building.

TODDLER READING TIME: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor).

SPRAYPARK’S OPEN: Daily-splashing season – rain or shine – at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

REDUCED/FREE TRANSIT ENROLLMENT: Get help, if you’re eligible, noon-2 pm at West Seattle Food Bank (35th SW and SW Morgan).

LEARN ABOUT WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: 1 pm at Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon), program presented by Age-Friendly Seattle and Seattle Public Library.

PLAY AMERICAN MAH JONGG: 2-4 pm, join players at Missing Piece (4707 California SW).

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: 4-5:45 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

ROCK BAND GAMING AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: 5-10 pm, weekly gaming event in South Delridge! (9444 Delridge Way SW)

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: The free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm workshop is happening at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center), and the library is open for borrowing.

UNCORKED: Community building, wine, a chance to talk real estate, all in one. 5:30 pm at Wolfpack Cellars (9617 16th SW; WSB sponsor)

Meeting online this month, premeeting program at 6, meeting at 7, more info and registration link on the group’s main webpage.

CRIBBAGE NIGHT: 6 pm, play at the West Seattle Eagles‘ HQ (4426 California SW).

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: Talk about Seattle’s growth – current and future – at the weekly 6 pm meetup at Great American Diner/Bar (4752 California SW).

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN: Join the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) tonight – all welcome, all paces!

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

MAD CRAFTY: Bring your project to Revelry Room (4547 California SW), 7-9 pm.

MUSIC BINGO: Weekly music bingo at at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 5: Five West Seattle trivia venues – Seaside Grill (2820 Alki SW) now has 7 pm trivia on Wednesdays … Admiral Pub trivia at 7:10 pm (2306 California SW) … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) has Wednesday trivia at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … And trivia starts at 8:30 pm at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

ARTSWEST PREVIEW – SOLD OUT: Tonight is preview night for ArtsWest‘s new play “Wish You Were Here,” 7:30 pm, online tickets are shown as sold out. (4711 California SW)

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: West Seattle’s longest-running open-mic night! 7:30 pm signups for the weekly event at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SWING IT WEDNESDAY! Swing dancing and live music at 8:15 pm at South Park Hall (1253 S. Cloverdale).

KARAOKE AT ADMIRAL PUB: Sing at the pub starting at 9. (2306 California SW)

Planning something that’s open to community participation/observation? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!