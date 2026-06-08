TUESDAY PREVIEW: Take a RainWise walking tour in West Seattle

(WSB file photo – RainWise cisterns at Peace Lutheran Church)

Perhaps you’re listening to tonight’s rain coursing through a downspout and wondering if there’s something better to do with all that water than let it run into a side sewer or the street (eventually polluting local waterways). There might be, especially if you’re eligible for RainWise. The program offering subsidized features such as cisterns to store rainwater, or raingardens to filter it, is still going strong, and tomorrow night (Tuesday, June 9) is offering a short walking tour in West Seattle to show off possibilities and answer questions. It’s a free tour leaving from, and returning to, the northwest corner of AT Milo Park at 8402 30th SW (the long-ago Denny International Middle School site), 6 pm Tuesday. They’re requesting you RSVP by registering here.