HELPING: Pop-up blood drives in West Seattle

If you can donate blood, you have six chances to do it via Bloodworks Northwest‘s next roun of pop-up blood drives in West Seattle. They’re set for the first half of August in the gym at Our Lady of Guadalupe (7500 35th SW). From Bloodworks NW:

This pop-up (as with all our donation sites) is by appointment only to ensure social distancing. Here is the link to sign up. If folks prefer to have our scheduling department book an appointment for them, they can call 800-398-7888 or e-mail schedule@bloodworksnw.org. Dates and times offered at Our lady of Guadalupe are as follows: Mon Aug 3 from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm Wed Aug 5 from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm Fri Aug 7 from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm Mon Aug 10 from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm Wed Aug 12 from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm Fri Aug 14 from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

If you haven’t donated before and you want to know more about how it works, go here. Information about the safety of donating blood during the pandemic is here.