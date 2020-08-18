WEDNESDAY: Mayor to talk with West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force; here’s how to be there

(Partial bridgetop view from SDOT camera)

At noon tomorrow (Wednesday, August 19th), the West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force meets for the seventh time. We’ve just obtained the agenda and viewing instructions. The agenda starts with a notable guest, Mayor Jenny Durkan. Also included is a breakout-discussion period (1:30-2 pm), which means three different sets of viewing/listening instructions:

Full-group meeting – go here or call:

408-418-9388

Access code: 146 436 2216

Breakout Session A – go here or call:

408-418-9388

Access Code: 146 322 3340

Breakout Session B – go here or call:

408-418-9388

Access Code: 146 263 9282

After tomorrow, it’ll be three weeks until the advisory group’s next meeting on September 9th.