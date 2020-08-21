TODAY: 3 events for your Friday

(Alki Point Lighthouse, photographed this week by Robin Sinner)

Three quick reminders:

BRIDGE ALTERNATIVES: As previewed yesterday, 10 am online discussion – registration required.

FREE FOOD: As noted in our virus-crisis roundups, Food Lifeline is distributing boxes of food again today, 2 pm-5 pm. (815 S. 96th)

DEMONSTRATION: Weekly event, as announced by organizer Nancy:

Please join us to show support for Black and Brown friends, family, and neighbors, to #SayTheirNames, and to remember that people are still suffering injustice. We welcome people to come and discuss why people support Black Lives Matter, and to discuss what defunding the police means and what it might look like.

What: BLM and #SayTheirNames

When: Friday, August 21st, from 5:30-6:30 pm

Where: Pedestrian overpass on Delridge at the Delridge Community Center/Youngstown Cultural Arts Center.

Please remember to wear your masks!