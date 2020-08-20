WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE CLOSURE: Online event Friday to discuss replacement options

If you’re interested in a closer look at the early-stage potential scenarios for West Seattle Bridge replacement, including an “immersed tube” tunnel, you’re invited to an online discussion/presentation Friday morning. The six scenarios are what the Cost-Benefit Analysis will examine, and sketches were featured in a presentation to the Community Task Force a month ago. The Washington Business Alliance is presenting tomorrow’s event, with speakers including the tunnel’s proponent Bob Ortblad. It’s at 10 am Friday (August 21) and you will have to register to get the link – you can do that by going here.