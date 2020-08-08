TODAY: 2020 Delridge Day festival goes virtual

If not for the pandemic, this year’s Delridge Day would be happening in the park outside Delridge Community Center today. The organizers – VieWS (Visualizing increased engagement in West Seattle) decided to put together a “virtual” version – here’s the announcement!

As the date for this year’s Delridge Day festival approached, we the VieWS organizers were a little sad not to be preparing for another great day of community-building with you… and we quickly realized we weren’t the only ones missing out on this year’s festival. So we decided to try something just a little different!

While we will be happy to sleep in, we’re sad we couldn’t be up early at Delridge Community Center preparing to welcome you and all of our great performers, community groups, and musicians for another great Delridge Day neighborhood festival. But if you tune in when the Festival would normally begin at 11:00 am, we will have a few video messages to share with you along with some memories from previous festivals.

We invited some of our longtime sponsoring organizations and volunteers to tell us what they miss about not attending the Delridge Day Festival this year, and how they and their organizations have been adapting to the challenges of the pandemic.

Are you excited to check them out? Visit our temporary YouTube channel to check out the playlist now!

We also wanted to let you know that the festival may have gone virtual this year, but our sponsors helped us to ensure that our annual support of the community didn’t also go virtual.

Thanks to generous support, VieWS was able to donate $1,200 each to Southwest Youth & Family Services, the West Seattle Food Bank, and the White Center Food Bank to support our neighbors in need – which we all know is especially critical especially this year! If you have the means, take a moment to visit one of their websites – or all three – and make a donation right now in honor of Delridge Day and our community!

Stay tuned in the coming months. We have a few more virtual ideas in mind before we mark our calendars for the next Delridge Day – Saturday, August 14, 2021!