HAPPENING NOW: Delridge Day 2019!

11:38 AM: The rain’s gone, the sun’s trying to emerge, and Delridge Day 2019 is on! Above, Khmer dancers launched the festival’s Cultural Stage performances. The rest of the schedule:

11:45 am – Brazilian Dancers

12:30 pm – John Fanene, Polynesian singer

1:15 pm – Jazz Night School band

The Cultural Stage is on the north side of Delridge Community Center Park (Delridge/Genesee/26th). Next to the center is the music stage, where Yesod is playing now, to be followed by:

Noon – The Slags

1 pm – Mode Music Studios students

2 pm – Joe Brazil Legacy Jazz Band

Also here: Dozens of community organizations and vendors with booths/tables, the Urban Survival Skills Fair, Southwest Precinct police-presented Picnic, a backpack giveaway with Eastridge Church inside the center, and more. It’s all on until 3 pm. One change because of the rain: The skateboarding competition at the skatepark will start at 2 pm.

12:06 PM: Brazilian dancers are on the Cultural Stage now:

Elsewhere on the festival grounds, you can learn while having fun – preparednes is anything but dull at the Urban Survival Skills Fair (look for the BIG tent):

The festival isn’t called Delridge Day only on behalf of its location – you can find out about east West Seattle groups and activities too. Next to our booth, Highland Park Improvement Club has everything from T-shirts to info about the many events HPIC presents:

On the other side of us, just south of the Cultural Stage, are the community volunteers who coordinate Delridge Day. Over at the Police Picnic, a fingerprinting demonstration:

More dancing!

More coverage to come.