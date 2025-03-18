VIDEO: Here’s what happened when City Council Transportation Committee heard/talked about West Seattle (and Ballard) light rail

(If you’re having trouble seeing the video, go here)

That’s the Seattle Channel recording of the meeting during which the City Council’s Transportation Committee, chaired by District 1 Councilmember Rob Saka, got an update on the Sound Transit projects intended to bring light rail to West Seattle in 2032 and Ballard in 2039. Briefers were two managers from Sound Transit and members of the city team that’s involved with various aspects of the projects (one noted that more than 20 city departments are involved in one way or another).

Toplines included Saka saying he had sent a letter” to Sound Transit yesterday (we requested a copy but and just received it) but also describing himself as a “proud and enthusiastic supporter” of the projects. Minutes later in the public-comment section, Jordan Crawley of the Alki Beach Academy day care/preschool, one of the dozens of West Seattle businesses facing displacement because of the project, told the council that while their predecessors had worked closely with him and others, these councilmembers didn’t seem interested: “We don’t need letters of support or kind words, we need action.” (Crawley also clarified that he too supports the projects, but businesses facing displacement need more championing from the city.)

When Sound Transit’s Brad Owen and Jason Hampton led their briefing (here’s the slide deck), money was a big part of the discussion. Saka asked them to clearly state the current estimated cost for the West Seattle extension (around $7 billion) compared to the previous estimate ($4 billion). What share of that cost would the city have to foot? Saka asked. The ST reps said the city’s contribution was primarily two-fold – the plan to speed up permitting would save time, and time is money for ST; there had been talk (as reported a few years back) of “third-party funding” to help cover the costs of preferred plans – for example, tunneling into The Junction rather than elevated. What would that look like? they were asked. “Various” possibilities was the answer – some of which “might require voter approval.” All this is expected to come into clearer view this fall.

The city team (here’s their slide deck), in addition to noting the breadth of city involvement, gave some West Seattle examples of what they’re involved with, such as planning Pigeon Point environmental mitigation (the preferred alternative for the light-rail-only Duwamish River bridge would cut into the forested face of the point).

SUPPLEMENTAL READING: City Council central staff’s memo for today’s meeting delves more deeply into some of the issues.