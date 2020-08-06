CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 8/6 roundup

“This virus is still with us,” reminded the governor in a media briefing today, in case you’ve forgotten. Now, tonight’s toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*16,138 people have tested positive, up 192 from yesterday

*663 people have died, up 6 from yesterday

*2,006 people have been hospitalized, up 14 from yesterday

*318,926 people have been tested, up 6,758 from yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 15,039/647/1,946/256,588.

ONE MORE LOCAL DEATH: 98136 has long been the only West Seattle zip code with just 1 reported COVID-19 death. Now, the county map shows a second.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 19 million cases worldwide, and the U.S. is at almost 4.9 million. See the nation-by-nation breakout here.

LONG-TERM-CARE FACILITIES: These were the focus of Gov. Inslee’s media briefing today; see it here. He announced a new plan for these facilities, including visitation rules – here’s the summary.

TESTING FRIDAY, NEW HOURS: The weekly South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) COVID-19 testing starts earlier as of tomorrow – 7 am to 1 pm Fridays.

NEED FOOD? 2-5 pm Friday, free boxes of food are available at Food Lifeline (815 S. 96th).

GOT PHOTOS/TIPS? 206-293-6302, text or voice, or westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!