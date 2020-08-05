New hours for weekly COVID-19 testing in West Seattle

Starting this Friday, hours for weekly COVID-19 testing at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) will be earlier. Here’s the announcement:

UW Medicine and the Seattle Dept. of Neighborhoods are changing mobile COVID-19 testing site hours to 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at South Seattle College’s main campus in West Seattle, effective Aug. 7. The testing site, located in SSC’s north parking lot, is open on Fridays only. This change was made to avoid the hottest hours of the day during summer.

When: Fridays only from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: South Seattle College’s North Parking Lot, accessed by Entry 1 (campus map link)

Please Note: Visitors should only use Entry 1/North Parking Lot entrance. South Seattle College’s physical campus is otherwise closed to the public in response to COVID-19 with very limited exceptions for essential staff and programs approved by the state. The college is operating remotely until further notice and will run fall quarter classes in accordance with public health guidelines.

Testing Site Details

Anyone experiencing the following symptoms can come to the site, speak with medical staff from UW Medicine and, if qualified for testing, get tested on-site:

Cough

Shortness or breath or difficulty breathing

Fever

Gastrointestinal symptoms including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea

Muscle Aches

Headaches

Chills

Sore throat

Runny nose

New loss of taste or smell

There is no cost to be tested. If you have health insurance UW Medicine will bill your insurance.

Walk-up and drive-up visitors are welcome. Please note due to King County Metro bus service reductions in response to the pandemic, the college does not currently have Route 128 service to campus. Route 125 is currently running. Visitors should only use Entry 1/ North Parking Lot Entrance where UW Medicine staff will direct you.