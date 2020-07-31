CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 7/30 roundup, delayed

For the second night this week, a late-night protest took us away from the desk for a few hours, so the roundup is delayed, but here we go:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*15,039 people have tested positive, up 160 from yesterday

*647 people have died, up 3 from yesterday

*1,946 people have been hospitalized, up 11 from yesterday

*291,076 people have been tested, up 5,771 from yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 13,834/636/1,838/256,588.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 17.3 million cases worldwide, and the U.S. is at almost 4.5 million. See the nation-by-nation breakout here.

WEST SEATTLE TESTING: Our weekly reminder – Friday is the weekly drive-up testing day in the north lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), Despite the original announcement, it actually starts at 9:30 am and continues until 3 pm, and you’re advised to get there early if you can.

SPEAKING OF TESTING: The mayor plans a media briefing Friday morning to announce “the expansion of free citywide testing.”

ALSO TALKING ABOUT TESTING ... was the governor, issuing a proclamation that he says will safeguard personal information in the contact-tracing process.

WISH YOU HAD BEEN BETTER PREPARED … pre-pandemic? The city has a few questions for you.

GOT PHOTOS/TIPS? 206-293-6302, text or voice, or westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!