CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 8/15 roundup

On this warm mid-August evening, here are tonight’s virus-crisis toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the cumulative totals from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard:

*17.514 people have tested positive, 174 more than yesterday

*686 people have died, unchanged from yesterday

*2,087 people have been hospitalized, 6 more than yesterday

*314,854 people have been tested, 2,863 more than yesterday*

One week ago, those totals were 16,472/675/2,025/322,412*.

TESTING TOTALS DISCLAIMER: For a third day, the county’s daily summary includes this:

On Aug. 13, the state Department of Health provided an updated negative test total which is part of our daily outbreak summary. In this update, the negative test total for King County was reduced by 38,191. The current number of tests reflects the number of unique individuals tested. We hope to update our counts to also include the number of tests performed by the week of 8/17. Please note that this issue primarily affects negative lab results over the last several weeks, but does not impact the total number of positive tests.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 21.3 million people have tested positive, and more than 769,000 have died. Most cases: U.S., Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa – same as the past 4 weeks. See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

SATURDAY NIGHT ONLINE CONCERTS: The pandemic can’t stop the music! Kenyon Hall launched a series of online concerts tonight – our preview includes info on the next two.

