The return of Kenyon Hall! (Sort of)

Just announced by Lou Magor of Kenyon Hall, the historic venue at 7904 35th SW:

Beginning this Saturday, we’ll produce online concerts featuring your favorite Kenyon Hall performers. Some of the concerts will be on YouTube, and some will be on Zoom. I’ll introduce each concert from the Mighty Wurlitzer, which is thankfully finally fully operational.

All concerts are free, and at each performance you’ll have the opportunity to donate if you’re able. All donations will be split between our artists and Kenyon Hall. We’ve temporarily halted fundraising for our bathroom upgrade, and are now asking for help to keep the lights on. If you’d prefer to donate via post, please send a check made payable to Seattle Artists, 7904 35th Avenue SW, Seattle 98126. Seattle Artists is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, tax-deductible corporation.

Here’s the schedule:

This Saturday, August 15, at 7:30 – Casey MacGill on YouTube

Saturday, August 22, at 7:30 – Jack Williams on Zoom

Saturday, August 29, at 7:30 – Tom Collier on YouTube