CORONAVIRUS: Friday 8/21 roundup

25 weeks ago tonight, King County announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19. Here’s the latest:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily summary:

*18,418 people have tested positive, 105 more than yesterday

*708 people have died, 5 more than yesterday

*2,147 people have been hospitalized, 15 more than yesterday

*336,589 people have been tested, 6,365 more than yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 17,340/686/2,081/311,981.

ANOTHER AREA DEATH: 98146, part of which is in south West Seattle, just recorded its 11th death. For the record, here are the current totals for the other four zip codes that are all or partly in West Seattle:

98116 – 2

98136 – 3

98106 – 4

98126 – 14

(Providence Mount St. Vincent accounts for half of 98126’s total.)

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 22.8 million cases, 797,000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation numbers here.

MAYOR & COUNCIL MAKE A DEAL … regarding extra economic relief for people pummeled by the pandemic.

NEED FOOD? Free lunch Saturday:

West Side Presbyterian Church Free Community Lunch, 12:00-1:00 pm. Sack lunch provided in the church courtyard at 3601 California Ave SW. Free to all.

