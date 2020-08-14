CORONAVIRUS: Friday 8/14 roundup

Tonight marks 24 weeks since King County announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19. Here’s the latest:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily summary:

*17,340 people have tested positive, 136 more than yesterday

*686 people have died, 1 more than yesterday

*2,081 people have been hospitalized, 8 more than yesterday

*311,981 people have been tested, 4,859 more than yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 16,272/670/2,018/321,806.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 21 million cases, 763,000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation numbers here.

STATEWIDE SITUATION: The pandemic is plateauing in most Washington counties, according to the state’s newest “situation report.” If you don’t have time to read the full report, here are the highlights.

EVICTION MORATORIUM: The city moratorium on evicting residential, nonprofit, and small-business tenants is now extended through the end of the year.

GOT INFO OR PHOTOS? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302 – thank you!