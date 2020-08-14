West Seattle, Washington

14 Friday

76℉

City extends eviction moratorium for residential, nonprofit, small-business tenants

August 14, 2020 1:51 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Coronavirus | West Seattle businesses | West Seattle housing | West Seattle news

As the COVID-19 economic crunch continues, the city has just announced a mayoral order extending the moratorium on residential, nonprofit, and small business evictions through year’s end. From the announcement:

… While the moratorium is in place in Seattle, property owners may not issue notices of termination or otherwise initiate an eviction action with the courts unless there is an imminent threat to the health and safety of the community. The order also prohibits late fees, and when paired with Governor Inslee’s proclamation, increases to rent and security deposits are prohibited through October 15. Tenants who receive any eviction notice during the moratorium should contact the Renting in Seattle hotline at 206‐684‐5700 or go online to submit a complaint.

The moratorium on nonprofit and small business evictions impacts independently-owned businesses with 50 employees or fewer per establishment, state nonprofits, and 501(c)(3) nonprofits. Along with halting evictions, the order also prevents eligible small businesses and nonprofits from incurring late fees, interest, or other charges due to late payment during the moratorium.

Residential, nonprofit, and small business tenants who must appear in court should use the moratorium as a defense. If a tenant does not appear in court, the court may grant a continuance to allow the matter to be heard at a later date after the moratorium has lifted. …

The full announcement is here.

Share This

1 Reply to "City extends eviction moratorium for residential, nonprofit, small-business tenants"

  • ACG August 14, 2020 (2:14 pm)
    Reply

    Im happy for the small businesses and non profits for them to get some extended relief. Are they offering financial relief/reimbursement for the building owners so they can continue making their mortgage payments on the building that these businesses are renting from?  Didn’t see anything in the announcement about that.  Not all building owners are big rich developers.  My neighbor (NOT WEALTHY for those of you who want to “stick it to the man”), has a small commercial building that they bought awhile back. But the rent payment from their tenants are important to them so they can make their mortgage/building loan payment. Hate to see them have to sell the building to a big developer who will tear it down and ultimately displace those small businesses in that space who the city is trying to help in the first place. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.