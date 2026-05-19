WEST SEATTLE COYOTES: Another daytime sighting

Reported by Wendell:

Around 8:30 am: More coyote activity on the corner of 41st Ave SW and Dawson this morning. More significant than last week because this hill sees a lot of cars and human activity at that time in the morning, and is a route used by a lot of young school kids.

Two coyotes one large, one smaller. This is the second sighting for me at this location in as many weeks, but these two came from a different direction than the last time I saw them (that was late at night heading west up the hill). These two canines came running from the south, on 41st Ave SW then took a right down the Dawson hill, heading east.