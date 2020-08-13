CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 8/13 roundup

Tonight’s virus-crisis toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*17,204 people have tested positive, up 225 from yesterday

*685 people have died, up 5 from yesterday

*2,073 people have been hospitalized, up 5 from yesterday

*307,132 people have been tested, down 38,191 from yesterday* (see next item)

One week ago, those totals were 16,138/663/2,006/318,926.

TEST-RESULTS-TOTAL DROP EXPLAINED: From the county:

On Aug. 13, the state Department of Health provided an updated negative test total which is part of our daily outbreak summary. In this update, the negative test total for King County was reduced by 38,191. The current number of tests reflects the number of unique individuals tested. We hope to update our counts to also include the number of tests performed by the week of 8/17. Please note that this issue primarily affects negative lab results over the last several weeks, but does not impact the total number of positive tests.

ANOTHER LOCAL DEATH: 98106, which is partly in West Seattle, just recorded its 4th death.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 20.8 million cases worldwide, and the U.S. is a fourth of that, at 5.2 million. See the nation-by-nation breakout here.

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING: No big news but he was joined by health officials today. As summarized in a state digest, “Dr. Kathy Lofy from DOH and Dr. Francis Riedo of Evergreen Health in Kirkland (provided) an overview of some of the emerging findings about the longer-term impacts of COVID-19. Dr. Riedo said the sustained effects of COVID-19, including fatigue or loss of taste and smell, make it very different from a common flu when people often feel fully recovered in a relatively short amount of time. Researchers are still learning about the lasting effects.” You can watch the briefing video here.

WEST SEATTLE TESTING TOMORROW: Reminder – the weekly South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) COVID-19 testing now starts and ends earlier than before – 7 am to 1 pm Fridays.

NEED FOOD? Don’t hesitate to accept help if you need it. 2-5 pm Friday, free boxes of food are available at Food Lifeline (815 S. 96th).

