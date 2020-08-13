BIZNOTE: Murals taking shape at Mission Cantina

New art in progress in The Admiral District! Mission Cantina (2325 California SW; WSB sponsor) has West Seattle muralist Desmond Hansen creating two murals, described by co-proprietor Shawn Padilla:

The artwork includes Día de Los Muertos, a map of Mexico with specific regions where tequila and mezcal come from, a flowering agave plant which includes endangered bottle-nose bats (the agave pollinators), etc. The artwork supports our brand and tells stories about the rich history of the country, culture, food, and spirits.

We’ll be checking back on the progress. P.S. Mission Cantina is open 4-10 pm weekdays, 10 am-10 pm weekends, and has outdoor seating – you can reserve in advance online.