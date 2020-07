4:29 PM: The 4 pm temperature at Sea-Tac hit 92 – and this is the hottest day of the year so far, first day in the 90s since a little over a year ago. The National Weather Service‘s Heat Advisory alert continues until 8 pm, and after that, things should start cooling a bit, and tomorrow shouldn’t get past the low 80s.

ADDED 5:06 PM: Now 93. (Dahlia photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)