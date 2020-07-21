WEST SEATTLE ART: New signal-box mural in The Junction

Thanks to the West Seattle Junction Association for the photo of the newest signal-box mural by West Seattle artist Desmond Hansen – this one is a sort of dual tribute, for women in trades as well as the West Seattle Bridge. WSJA also sent the photo that inspired it:

WSJA executive director Lora Radford was looking into the history; via an online image search, we note that it was featured at her former business Hotwire Online Coffeehouse in a collaboration with the Southwest Seattle Historical Society in 2014, the year the now-closed bridge marked its 30th anniversary.

P.S. The signal box is Hansen’s third in The Junction this summer, after Black Lives Matter at 42nd and Alaska and the Progress Flag at California/Oregon.