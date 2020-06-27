WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION PRIDE: Rainbow flags fly for a second year

Today and tomorrow, 60+ rainbow flags line the heart of The Junction, as this year’s Pride month concludes. Volunteers placed them this morning:

Above, West Seattle Junction Association executive director Lora Radford and King County Councilmember Joe McDermott were part of the crew.

This is the second year for the flags, which were all “adopted” as a Junction Association fundraiser (WSB is among the adopters).

The flags will be removed at 8 pm tonight and re-placed at 8 am tomorrow – helpers welcome (meet up on the northeast corner of California and Alaska).

P.S. One more flag for The Junction – muralist Desmond Hansen is painting the Progress Flag on the signal box at the northeast corner of California/Oregon.