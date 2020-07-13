RECONNECT WEST SEATTLE: Big response so far

Have you answered one or more of the surveys launched on Friday as part of what SDOT calls Reconnect West Seattle? According to an email shared with us by a community advocate, SDOT already had 5,000 responses by mid-morning today. There are multiple ways to participate – a 33-question survey for everyone in West Seattle, aimed at gathering data about how you traveled off/on-peninsula before the bridge was closed March 23rd, and what it would take for you to try an alternative while the bridge is out, plus four neighborhood-specific surveys with potential projects to mitigate the effects of bridge-detour traffic. They’re all linked in our Friday story and available in eight languages via the Reconnect West Seattle website. They’re open until the end of the month.
