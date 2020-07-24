DELRIDGE PROJECT: Here’s where crews will be working next

Some additional closures – including a parking-lot entrance – and overnight work are part of what’s ahead next week in the Delridge road-work megaproject paving the way for the RapidRide H Line. Here’s what the project team just sent. Note that they are continuing to work in all three project “zones” simultaneously.

What’s new Temporary weekend street closure at SW Genesee St and Delridge Way SW

*For the weekends of August 7-9 and August 14-16, please expect no through access to or from Delridge Way SW from SW Genesee St -SW Genesee St will be closed between 25th Ave SW to Delridge Way SW during this work

-Local access to SW Genesee St will be maintained from SW Avalon Way

-Route 50 will detour from Delridge Way SW to SW Avalon Way. Sidewalk closures and detours between SW Orchard St and Sylvan Way SW

*The sidewalk on the west side of Delridge Way SW are closed during construction. Please follow posted detour signs.

*People walking will need to cross at the marked intersections at SW Myrtle St or SW Holden St

*Access to some driveways at or near the SW Orchard St intersection may be impacted. Businesses will be open during construction and access will maintained at other driveways. Driveway closure for the northern parking lot at the Delridge Playfield

*We are planning to demolish and rebuild the driveway into the parking lot entrance between SW Genesee St and SW Oregon St as early as Wednesday, July 29

*People driving will not be able to access the parking lot at this time

*Please plan to park in the southern parking lot near SW Alaska St during construction You may access this parking lot by taking 26th Ave SW to SW Alaska St What’s continuing

*Temporary driveway closures near 21st Ave SW and Delridge Way SW

*Expect intermittent delays to driveway access. Driveways will be covered with a steel plate when work is not occurring.

*We will work our way south towards SW Thistle St in the next few weeks. Properties will be notified in advance of this work occurring. Temporary access restrictions at 24th Ave SW/SW Graham St near the Longfellow Creek Greenspace

*This week, we began excavating a trench across 24th Ave SW/SW Graham St to complete utility work in the roadway

*Access to 24th Ave SW, 25th Ave SW and SW Graham St will be interrupted during this work

*If you need to exit at 24th Ave SW onto Delridge Way SW, please plan for delays of up to 30 minutes to exit and enter your street during working hours

*You can coordinate with crews onsite to have a steel plate placed over the work area as needed to allow access

Ahead, next week’s planned work, zone by zone:

What’s new Zone A (West Seattle Bridge to SW Findlay St) Demolition work from SW Charlestown St to SW Dakota St

Beginning July 30, we will be demolishing the bus stop on the west side of Delridge Way SW at the SW Andover St intersection Demolition work from SW Alaska St to SW Genesee St

Starting next week, we will be paving the roadway between SW Oregon St and SW Genesee St What’s continuing *Tree removal work throughout Zone A *Demolition work from SW Charlestown St to SW Dakota St

-We have begun moving to the east side of Delridge Way SW to demolish curb ramps at SW Andover St

-We will pour and install new curb ramps later this week. Lanes will be shifted around the work zone. *Demolition work from SW Alaska St to SW Genesee St

-We are continuing to demolish the road on the west side of Delridge Way SW from SW Alaska St to SW Genesee St

-Underground utilities for gas, water, and fiber optic lines will be relocated or installed within the excavation during this time

-Paving begins this week and will continue throughout the summer *Waterline improvements at SW Genesee St, SW Edmunds St, and SW Hudson St

-SW Hudson St will continue to be closed on the east and west side of Delridge Way SW as we complete this work

-We will work overnight in collaboration with Seattle Public Utilities to connect pipes at the SW Genesee St and SW Edmunds St intersections on Delridge Way SW from July 29 to 31

-You can expect pipe cutting, steel plates, and trucks near SW Genesee St and SW Edmunds St *Concrete and electrical work for bus pads throughout Zone A

-We will begin installing bus pads and completing electrical work to prepare for the arrival of RapidRide on the corridor

-This work will include demolishing and pouring concrete in the roadway, as well as some electrical work at bus stop locations Zone B (SW Findlay St to north of SW Orchard St)

Continued utility pipe installation at SW Findlay St to SW Juneau St

Please expect traffic to be shifted to one side of Delridge Way SW Zone C (North of SW Orchard St to White Center)

We will continue installing utility storm mainlines and connecting catch basins throughout this zone

Sidewalk demolition work between SW Orchard St and Sylvan Way SW this week. Please follow posted detour signs. Starting August 3, we will be pouring the new sidewalk in this area

Installation of duct banks near 21st Ave SW and work south towards SW Thistle St. This work is expected to last this summer.

We will be digging into the roadway to install the duct banks

Expect temporary driveway closures starting at 21st Ave SW. We will work our way south towards SW Thistle St.

We will cover trenches with steel plates to maintain access to driveways. Please plan ahead as moving steel plates may cause travel delays. Planned work

*Demolition of the roadway median between SW Dakota St and SW Genesee St will begin this summer. This work is expected to last for several weeks. Please follow posted traffic signs. *Roadway demolition and paving on the east side of Delridge Way SW *In the next few months, we will shift to the east side of Delridge Way SW to demolish curb ramps, remove the existing roadway, and begin paving. You can expect similar impacts. Traffic diverter installation at SW Genesee St and 26th Ave SW

-We will install a traffic diverter on the 26th Ave SW neighborhood greenway to reduce vehicle traffic along the corridor, improve safety and comfort for people riding bikes or walking, and reinforce bicycle priority on the neighborhood greenway by restricting vehicular turns and through-traffic

-Once the installation is completed, left turns from SW Genesee St into the side streets or onto the arterials will be restricted at the diverters

-People biking on 26th Ave SW will be able to continue straight and turn left or right at the diverters

-People biking on SW Genesee St/SW Brandon St will be able to turn left or right at the diverters

Neighbors near that area just got flyers about it and are voicing some concerns we’re checking on with SDOT. Meantme, for short-term updates via text message, SDOT says you can text DELRIDGE to 33222. (We tested the service this past week and got only one message, about the start of 24th/Graham work.)