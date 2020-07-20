CRIME WATCH: Arson suspect charged; gunfire incident; bicycle found

Three notes tonight:

(July 8)

ARSON SUSPECT CHARGED: A 35-year-old man is jailed in lieu of $200,000 bail, charged with arson and burglary, in the White Center fire that gutted a former funeral home almost two weeks ago. The full story is on our partner site White Center Now.

GUNFIRE INCIDENT: Several reports of “gunshots or fireworks?” over the weekend, but we found just one confirmed case of gunfire, early Sunday in South Delridge. Here’s the narrative we obtained from the police report:

The victim got into an argument at a local club with an acquaintance, the suspect. That suspect made a comment that the victim took as a threat. Later, on 7/19/2020 at about 0235 hours, the victim returned home (8600 block of Delridge Way SW) and was walking to her apartment. The victim observed a vehicle pull into the block being driven by the suspect. The suspect pointed a firearm at the victim and fired two shots before leaving the scene, then the victim called 911 to report the incident. A spent shell casing was located in the street and collected as evidence. There were no reported injuries or property damage. The suspect was not located.

BICYCLE FOUND: Missing a green and black Specialized bicycle? Someone found one and posted in the WSB Community Forums.