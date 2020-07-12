CONGRATULATIONS! Another Seattle AAUW scholarship for Anna Nguyen

Congratulations to University of Washington student and Chief Sealth International High School alum Anna Nguyen! Here’s the announcement:

For a second year, the Seattle Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) has awarded a college scholarship of more than $5,000 to Anna Nguyen, a West Seattle resident and 2019 South Seattle College graduate. Ms. Nguyen is working toward a Bachelor of Arts in Public Health-Global Health and Sociology at UW-Seattle and plans on a career in health administration.

The mission of AAUW is to advance gender equity and economic security for women and their families, through education, advocacy and research. Find out more about the organization at seattle-wa.aauw.net.