WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white van

June 4, 2020 11:54 pm
|      1 COMMENT
From Steve:

Someone stole my work van near 35th and SW Cambridge.

License C99091A, Chevrolet Express 2500.

White work/passenger van with audio equipment.

Resembles pic with some peeled paint.

SPD case 2020-181471

Call 911 if you see it.

  • Sean June 5, 2020 (12:27 am)
    Wtf…is with these car prowlers and burglars?!  Perhaps this is not new and mostly nothing, but lately, on a daily basis, I notice several vehicles slow-driving on residential streets, or randomly pulling over and hanging out for 30 seconds before continuing on.Sharing below a piece of communication from the local Crime Prevention Branch, SPD:

    • Don’t leave valuables in close proximity of a window
    • Answer the door; let people know you are home. “Answering” the door does not mean “opening” the door. Always know who is on the other side of your door before you open it, even if you are expecting someone
    • While home, take moments to go outside and put eyes on the street; check out what’s happening on the street
    • When you see neighbors out and about, wave and say hi.  When you see people you don’t know out and about on your street, wave and say hi.  Send the message that you are a neighborhood that cares and that you are paying attention.

    Hope you find your van, sir.

