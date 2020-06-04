WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white van

From Steve:
Someone stole my work van near 35th and SW Cambridge.
License C99091A, Chevrolet Express 2500.
White work/passenger van with audio equipment.
Resembles pic with some peeled paint.
SPD case 2020-181471
Call 911 if you see it.
Wtf…is with these car prowlers and burglars?! Perhaps this is not new and mostly nothing, but lately, on a daily basis, I notice several vehicles slow-driving on residential streets, or randomly pulling over and hanging out for 30 seconds before continuing on.Sharing below a piece of communication from the local Crime Prevention Branch, SPD:
Hope you find your van, sir.
