WEDNESDAY: West Seattle Bridge at center stage again @ District 1 Community Network

When the District 1 Community Network met a month ago, participants agreed the West Seattle Bridge closure needed some kind of community advisory group. Since then, one’s been announced, and that’ll be part of the discussion at D1CN’s meeting this Wednesday night (June 3rd). The agenda includes an informal West Seattle Bridge Update, plus a discussion of the new Community Task Force, and then a city Department of Neighborhoods rep will present a preview of the Neighborhood Traffic Project Prioritization Process that’s scheduled to start next week. Wrapping up the bridge discussion, the group will hear briefly from Bob Ortblad, who suggests an “immersed-tube tunnel” if the bridge needs to be replaced. Other topics include the proposed West Seattle Sports Complex and an appeal of the 4508 California SW development plan.

You’re welcome to be part of the meeting at 7 pm Wednesday:

*Link is here

*Meeting ID: 222 985 415

*Password: 625318 (only needed if you manually enter the meeting number)

Call-in info:

Phone number: 669-900-6833

Meeting ID: 222 985 415

Password: 625318