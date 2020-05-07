West Seattle, Washington

DEVELOPMENT: West Seattle Junction mixed-use project gets land-use OK, but will it be built?

May 7, 2020 10:47 am
(Rendering from November 2019 Design Review packet, by Caron Architecture)

Today’s city-circulated Land Use Information Bulletin includes word of a final land-use approval for 4508 California SW, a mixed-use project described as “a 7-story building with 38 apartment units, 20 small efficiency dwelling units, lodging and retail,” with 14 offstreet parking spaces. Much has changed since we covered the project’s final Design Review meeting six months ago – a pandemic and a closed, possibly unfixable bridge. So before publishing word of the approval (here’s the decision), we called the site’s owner/developer, longtime West Seattle entrepreneur Leon Capelouto, to ask if the project is still on. He noted that “the process” started a relatively long time ago (we first reported on it in March 2018) and they’re certainly going to go ahead and get the permits, but it could be “a long time” before construction. So – provided they survive the COVID-19 economic trouble – the three restaurants in the project’s future space (Lee’s Asian, Kamei, Naked Crepe) won’t be moving any time soon. Meantime, as part of the official process, today’s notice triggers a two-week appeal period (the notice explains how).

6 Replies to "DEVELOPMENT: West Seattle Junction mixed-use project gets land-use OK, but will it be built?"

  • anonyme May 7, 2020 (11:06 am)
    Mostly good news.  I’d be lost without Lee’s, have really missed them these last few months.  Does anyone know if they’re doing take-out?

    • WSB May 7, 2020 (11:09 am)
      Not unless they reopened since last time we looked a couple days ago …

  • Mark Schletty May 7, 2020 (11:13 am)
    This project should not be allowed. With our current bridge situation, no project that is more dense than a one-for-one replacement should be allowed. West Seattle desperately needs a moratorium on any project, other than one-for-one replacement, until we get our bridge back. Starting now.

  • Anne May 7, 2020 (11:14 am)
    Know new building in WS is going to continue-but really-can’t we do without trucks, cranes,etc.coming into WS -until after bridge issue has been addressed? Would all the above mentioned vehicles be allowed on the lower bridge? 

    • WSB May 7, 2020 (11:36 am)
      The current low bridge rules do NOT include construction trucks –
      *major freight
      *transit
      *emergency

  • West Seattle Hipster May 7, 2020 (11:44 am)
    Lee’s is the best Chinese food in WS, hope they are around a long time.

