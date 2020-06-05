CORONAVIRUS: Friday 6/5 roundup

Some local businesses are reopening for in-person customer service, and that’s the big news as we start this roundup, exactly 14 weeks after news of King County’s first confirmed COVID-19 case:

‘MODIFIED PHASE 1’ BEGINS: At midmorning, King County announced the news that so many businesses – and customers – had been waiting to hear: The state had approved the application to move to “modified Phase 1,” just two days after it was filed. The changes took effect immediately, so businesses have been busy announcing they’re open – or deciding on their next step.

ALSO MOVING ON: Other decisions announced today included neighboring Pierce and Snohomish Counties moving into full-fledged Phase 2.

BUT REMEMBER … this key section from the “Safe Start” plan:

Until there is an efective vaccine, efective treatment or herd immunity, it is crucial to maintain some level of community interventions to suppress the spread of COVID-19 throughout all phases of recovery. This includes heightened protections for the health and safety of workers in essential sectors, people living and working in high-risk facilities (e.g., senior care facilities) and all other workers. All Washingtonians have a responsibility to protect themselves and others. Each phase, while allowing for additional services to open and return to full capacity, is grounded in the following required basic practices: Guidance for Individuals

All phases – Individuals should continue to:

• Engage in physical distancing, staying at least six feet away from other people

• Wear cloth face coverings in public places when not eating or drinking (cloth face coverings should not

be placed on children younger than 2 years of age, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious,

incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the cover without assistance)

• Stay home if sick

• Avoid others who are sick

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water (use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available)

• Cover coughs and sneezes

• Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

• Disinfect surfaces and objects regularly

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*8,396 people have tested positive, up 63 from yesterday

*566 people have died, up 2 from yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 8,006 and 554.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them – nation by nation – here.

WASH BUT DON’T WASTE: After three months of frequent hand washing, has your water bill gone up? Seattle Public Utilities has conservation tips.

VIRTUAL ART SHOW: Art has helped many people cope with the uncertainty of the past few months – murals, windows, sidewalk chalk. Seattle Public Schools‘ annual Naramore art show had to be held virtually this year because of the virus crisis – you can see all the students’ work, and watch a video version, by going here.

