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WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another SW Brandon gunfire incident

July 7, 2026 5:20 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

We missed this in real time, but police released a summary today:

At 1243 hours [Monday], several 911 callers reported hearing shots being fired in the greenbelt area near 26 Ave SW / SW Brandon St. Officers responded to the area and contacted witnesses, which led them into the green space where they found evidence. The witness indicated a vehicle arrived, four subjects exited and walked into the green space. Shots were heard coming from the green space before the same subjects reentered the vehicle and left the scene. No victims, property damage or suspects were located. Officers processed the scene.

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