BIZNOTE: Westwood Village’s MOD Pizza ready to open

Back in March 2019, we brought you first word that MOD Pizza planned a second West Seattle location, in Westwood Village. Tonight, we were driving through the shopping center and noticed people dining inside; stopped to inquire and learned it’s a “friends and family” test run, with the restaurant planning to officially open next Tuesday (June 30th). MOD’s first West Seattle location, at The Whittaker (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW), opened in February 2018. The Westwood location combines the spaces on the center’s west side that formerly held Giannoni’s Pizza and Baja Taco.