Another West Seattle bridge project: SW Andover overpass seismic retrofit

It’s a bridge that tens of thousands previously drove or rode under every day, but unless you’ve walked, run, rolled, or bicycled over it, or live near it, you probably haven’t seen the SW Andover overpass in almost three months. It’s not out of sight/out of mind for the city, though. A long-planned project to retrofit the overpass for earthquake resistance is getting closer, according to this update emailed by SDOT this week:

Earthquakes could have a significant detrimental effect on Seattle’s infrastructure. To address seismic risks to city infrastructure, the City of Seattle established the bridge seismic retrofit (BSR) program.

As part of the BSR program, we’ll seismically retrofit the SW Andover St Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge, a vital pedestrian connection between the Youngstown and Genesee neighborhoods. The bridge was built in 1961, prior to the modernization of the seismic design code.

The planned retrofits to the SW Andover St Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge will strengthen key bridge components to better withstand seismic events.

What’s happening now?

We are currently in the final stages of design and expect to complete design this summer. Construction is anticipated to begin in late 2020 and last approximately 2-3 months.

What to expect during construction

To complete this work safely and efficiently, the bridge will be fully closed for the duration of construction. Detours will be in place for those walking and biking. The detour route will be confirmed closer to the start of construction.

We’ll inform residents, nearby businesses, and people traveling through the area of the closure schedule and timing of construction throughout the project. This project will not interfere with, nor be impacted by, the West Seattle Bridge closure.