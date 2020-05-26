ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC: Tuesday notes, 10th week of West Seattle Bridge closure

5:53 AM: Good morning – the 64th morning without the high-rise West Seattle Bridge. We start with a road-work reminder – SW Roxbury repaving between 16th and 18th is expected this week. Here’s our preview; here’s the detour map:

We’ll be checking later this morning to see if it’s begun. Meantime – the cameras for the 5-way intersection at West Marginal/Delridge/Spokane/Chelan, and the restricted-access low bridge (where SPD enforcement continues):

The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) – here’s that camera:

The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map) – this camera shows the SP-side approach:

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about any of those bridges opening for marine traffic.

You can see all local traffic cams, including the new ones in West Seattle, here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

TRANSIT

Metro – Reduced schedule; reduced capacity; check here for next departure

Water Taxi – Reduced schedule continues

Sound Transit reminder – Link light rail and Sounder trains will start charging fares again June 1st

During the stay-home order, we’re not live-monitoring morning traffic, but we’ll update with word of incidents, so please let us know what you’re seeing – comment or text (but not if you’re drivingl!) 206-293-6302.