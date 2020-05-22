FOLLOWUP: Roxbury repaving expected to start Tuesday

SDOT says work is expected to start Tuesday on the Roxbury spot-repaving project, between 16th and 18th SW. (We’ve confirmed with King County that the work will cover their side of the street, too – they’ll be reimbursing the city for their share of the cost.) Here’s the alert that SDOT is sending today:

What’s happening

• We will be removing the old layer of asphalt from SW

• Roxbury St between 16th Ave SW and 18th Ave SW

• Paving new asphalt

• Putting the road markings back in their original locations

What to expect while we pave SW Roxbury St between 16th Ave SW and 18th Ave SW

• This work will happen before the end of May 2020

• The work will take up to a week to complete

• Driveways will be closed during the daytime hours

• Westbound traffic will be detoured via Delridge Way, SW, SW Barton Pl, and 26th Ave SW

• Side street closure of 18th Ave SW

• Expect to experience increased construction activity such as large trucks, rollers, work crews, noise, dust, vibrations, and odors

This work does not preclude any potential future safety improvements in this area.