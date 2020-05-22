West Seattle, Washington

22 Friday

FOLLOWUP: Roxbury repaving expected to start Tuesday

May 22, 2020 11:11 am
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

SDOT says work is expected to start Tuesday on the Roxbury spot-repaving project, between 16th and 18th SW. (We’ve confirmed with King County that the work will cover their side of the street, too – they’ll be reimbursing the city for their share of the cost.) Here’s the alert that SDOT is sending today:

What’s happening

• We will be removing the old layer of asphalt from SW
• Roxbury St between 16th Ave SW and 18th Ave SW
• Paving new asphalt
• Putting the road markings back in their original locations

What to expect while we pave SW Roxbury St between 16th Ave SW and 18th Ave SW

• This work will happen before the end of May 2020
• The work will take up to a week to complete
• Driveways will be closed during the daytime hours
• Westbound traffic will be detoured via Delridge Way, SW, SW Barton Pl, and 26th Ave SW

• Side street closure of 18th Ave SW
• Expect to experience increased construction activity such as large trucks, rollers, work crews, noise, dust, vibrations, and odors

This work does not preclude any potential future safety improvements in this area.

Work like this is always weather-dependent, but next week’s weather is looking fairly dry so far.

3 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Roxbury repaving expected to start Tuesday"

  • WSNative May 22, 2020 (11:38 am)
    While the county has needed to work on this stretch for sometime, I’m curious if negotiations are typically done in situations like this. No doubt the increase in traffic on Roxbury due to the WS bridge closure will result in increase wear and tear. Would it be realistic to assume the City of Seattle should be covering additional cost to compensate for this or is detour routing not considered across city/county lines?

  • AMD May 22, 2020 (12:12 pm)
    What does putting the road markings back in their original locations mean?  Back to before the road was repaved?  Or back to where they were 15 years ago before the turn lane was re-configured?

    • WSB May 22, 2020 (12:15 pm)
      I would imagine the former but will ask.

