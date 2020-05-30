GROCERY SHOPPING: Last Saturday before stay-home order expires

Less than a week before the about-to-expire Stay Home/Stay Healthy order kicked in, we started tracking local standalone grocery stores’ hours and policies – updating this list since March 18th. Every Saturday after that, starting March 21st, we’ve published a grocery-shopping update. After several stores/chains expanded their hours in the past few weeks, no changes are reported this week. One store has an update of note: PCC West Seattle notes that “as we prepare for Phase 2 of the re-opening of our counties, we will keep our stores at 30% capacity. We appreciate your patience should you need to wait briefly before shopping.” P.S. Even if your store’s not crowded, health authorities continue to stress that grocery shopping is an important time to wear your face covering. … Anything different at YOUR favorite store this week?