West Seattle, Washington

24 Tuesday

46℉

UPDATE: Governor announces ‘stay-home order to fight this virus’; see the list of ‘essential businesses’

March 23, 2020 5:31 pm
|      26 COMMENTS
 |   Coronavirus | West Seattle news

5:31 PM: Gov. Jay Inslee is speaking right now, for an address billed as outlining “enhanced strategies” for dealing with COVID-19. He’s announced a “stay-home order” that he says will result in the closure of more businesses. That doesn’t mean you can’t leave your house, he says. It “builds on” previous orders. He says that though he’s already asked people to stay home, not everyone is heeding the call. “This weapon, this distancing ourselves, is the only weapon we have against this virus.”

It’s in effect for “at least two weeks,” he says. “This does not mean you can’t go outside” for a walk or bike ride, or to go to work in an “essential” industry. But the order bans ALL social/spiritual/ recreational gatherings – no beach parties, no pick-up sports, no wedding or funeral gatherings. The order takes effect in 48 hours, he says. He says the definition of “essential” largely follows federal guidelines.”The media will continue to operate as well,” he adds after listing health, emergency, defense industries. For restaurants, to-go and delivery service CAN CONTINUE, he says.

Inslee says they expect people will voluntarily comply – but if they don’t, the order is enforceable by law. He says this is tough but “we want to get back to normal as soon as humanly possible … (to do that) we need to hit this hard.”

He urges people NOT to make a run on grocery stores. And he advises turning “to what gives you hope.” He also lauds health-care workers and emergency responders as heroes.

“This challenge is temporary,” he offers in reassurance. “Every Washingtonian needs to enlist in this tumultuous struggle … if we are to win.”

He offers the new slogan “stay home, stay healthy” again in closing. We’ll be looking for more details on the specifics and will add them here as we get them. Also, he has a media briefing at 6:15 pm and we’ll add any additional details that come from that.

6 PM: Here’s the governor’s writeup on Medium. Not seeing the actual text of the order yet.

6:16 PM: The media briefing with various state officials has begun. One clarification: This is NOT “shelter in place” – that’s a term “for hurricanes” or shootings, you SHOULD go outside, they stress, but it’s a “full suite of things that can be enforced by law.” They say they talked to many local officials around the state to come up with the list.

Q&A: How many people can you be outside with? Your household members. Not even with friends or neighbors unless you’re at least six feet apart. If you break any of these laws, it is a gross misdemeanor. Are construction workers “essential”? Those on the call said they’re not sure – definitely if you’re, say, building a new hospital, but otherwise, they’re checking.

Can the order be renewed after two weeks? Yes. What would lead to an end of the order? Factors such as, what are they seeing in case count? Average incubation is 5-6 days, but can be up to two weeks. Also, the stress on the health-care system, as they’re trying to “prevent it from being … so stressed that we can’t protect our health-care workers.” And – “how well people are heeding this warning.” Is it OK to drive somewhere, like to an out-of-town trail? Yes, but not with a group of people from outside your household. What about June brides? “I’m not going to tell June brides to start canceling … that one’s hard to call.”

6:58 PM: Briefing’s over. Here’s the list of “essential businesses.”

Share This

26 Replies to "UPDATE: Governor announces 'stay-home order to fight this virus'; see the list of 'essential businesses'"

  • Jennifer M March 23, 2020 (5:35 pm)
    Reply

    Please keep telling us what he’s saying. Live stream dead at 5:32pm. Thanks!!

    • WSB March 23, 2020 (5:53 pm)
      Reply

      Briefing ended. There should be an archived copy of the video soon in the same video. We will add notes from the 6:15 media briefing once that happens, and I’ll also add links as soon as they turn up – looking for the proclamation and other details …

  • Vic March 23, 2020 (5:46 pm)
    Reply

    Good. Hope its enforced. Take out is only essential if you don’t have the means or ability or space to cook your own food. Good for those businesses to keep some income, though.

  • Greg March 23, 2020 (5:47 pm)
    Reply

    I’m sure that the right-wing loons and conspiracy theory nay-sayers will have their say here, but I for one am grateful for such a good governor.  I’m glad we have intelligent people making decisions based on expert knowledge and that the vast majority of my fellow Washingtonians are taking this seriously and supporting each other.  It’s good to see.  Thank you too to the WSB for always being on top of everything and being a great resource for information.

    • KM March 23, 2020 (6:00 pm)
      Reply

      Well said, Greg!

    • Alki Guy March 23, 2020 (6:03 pm)
      Reply

      This isn’t a right or a left wing pandemic pretty sure to fix us all exactly the same.

    • Bradley March 23, 2020 (6:05 pm)
      Reply

      At least half of the paranoid, delusional types spreading conspiracy theories out there are left-wing loons. Particularly the one about our own Bill Gates and retiring CEOs being responsible for COVID-19. Nuts and the mentally ill abound on both sides of the political aisle. I like the ban on public groups of ANY size, but I’m not happy about Staples, jewelry stores, thrift stores, and other specialty retailers having to idle.

      • Dude March 23, 2020 (6:16 pm)
        Reply

        Bill Gates guilty for covid? Whoa

  • Wolfgang March 23, 2020 (5:50 pm)
    Reply

    Can we get a list of all ESSENTIAL places that will remain open during this, hard to know what qualifies as everything from pot shops to the hardware store and nursery are open.

    • WSB March 23, 2020 (6:16 pm)
      Reply

      Soon as it’s available.

  • Pilsner March 23, 2020 (5:52 pm)
    Reply

    Oh baby. Time to REALLY rack up some hours on the home flight simulator!

  • Intelligent human March 23, 2020 (5:55 pm)
    Reply

    Well, I guess everyone can watch idiocracy in real life now…the actors have changed but the reality is it’s happening. Good luck everyone!

  • Carol March 23, 2020 (6:01 pm)
    Reply

    Michelle Obama recommended several things such as buying gift certificates to give to people such as grocery store cashiers who are on the front line. Also calling local fire dept or hospital to see if you can offer to buy takeout for them. Both seem like awesome ideas to support local businesses and say thank you.

  • Amy March 23, 2020 (6:01 pm)
    Reply

    Should I reschedule my oil change? Lol…

  • Karen March 23, 2020 (6:04 pm)
    Reply

    THANK YOU WSB for all of your important updated information that keeps this community going. Stay strong WS

  • Jim P. March 23, 2020 (6:08 pm)
    Reply

    “He urges people NOT to make a run on grocery stores.”
    As though that will bring sanity to the panic-crazed mobs acting as if the last trainload of food just pulled in ahead of the Martian-led ground assault.

    • NoLongerPatsFanPNW March 23, 2020 (6:24 pm)
      Reply

      The first thing I thought was, oh boy, gotta get to the grocery store tomorrow.  Would be helpful if I could get an Amazon Fresh time slot.  Instacart a week out.  Have a high-vulnerability household member so delivery is the only lifeline.

      • C.A. March 23, 2020 (6:35 pm)
        Reply

        I finally snagged a Wednesday Amazon Fresh delivery (my husband and I are in the immune-compromised/higher risk group) after many unsuccessful attempts. I had to fill my cart and then just keep checking back throughout the day/late night, last night. If you can, try around midnight and beyond. Good luck and take care!

  • Lena March 23, 2020 (6:09 pm)
    Reply

    I’m assuming us veterinarians are still essential – is there a list somewhere?

  • AlkiRes March 23, 2020 (6:29 pm)
    Reply

    Will Home Depot still be open?  Also how do you repair cracks in a bridge?  Spackle?Asking for a friend.

  • flimflam March 23, 2020 (6:44 pm)
    Reply

    how are restaurants even remotely “essential”? i work in one, so i know its essential to the owner, but the sentiment of “i’m supporting local businesses” is more for you than me. there is no social distancing in a kitchen, hand off take out food, receiving payment, etc. this order changes very little.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.