CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 5/20 roundup

Here are the toplines of today’s local virus-crisis news:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary data dashboard:

*7,617 people have tested positive, up 35 from yesterday.

*530 people have died, up 1 from yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 7,221 and 514.

ANOTHER DATA DASHBOARD: The county announced today that it’s added this one, with info on “key economic, social, and overall health impacts.”

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING TOMORROW: Gov. Inslee‘s office says his next media briefing will be at 11:30 am tomorrow, and that he will “talk about restarting faith-based services and will speak to health care providers on the importance of seeking urgent medical care amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”

CASE TRACKING/CONTACT TRACING: The state Health Department offers an update on how many people are getting trained to make this happen.

HAPPY HOMECOMING: A West Seattleite who survived an almost-fatal case of COVID-19 is back home tonight.

See the warm welcome Michael Flor got from his neighbors, here.

‘BUMMER SUMMER’: One commenter invoked that phrase again after Seafair‘s cancellation announcement today;

YOU CAN HELP: A new series of Saturday food drives launches this weekend.

