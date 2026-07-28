Another Highland Park project: Info sessions for south restroom replacement at Westcrest Park

(Old south-restroom building, photo courtesy Kay Kirkpatrick)

Also from the city today, an update on the Westcrest Park south restroom project. Seattle Parks is planning two info-sessions – the main one will be Saturday August 8, 10 am to noon at the south parking lot entrance (8th/Barton). City staff also plans to be at the Westcrest P-Patch work party on Wednesday, August 5 at 5 pm “for a quick briefing to share the designs directly with you in the garden.” The project is described as follows:

SPR is replacing the south restroom with a prefabricated facility that meets Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements. The SPR team will present the preferred location and design for the new restroom along with restoration options for the old play area footprint left after the former south play area was relocated in 2013. This is an opportunity to provide feedback on the preferred design before announcing the final design in the coming months.

The project team told HPAC in January, as we reported here, that they were looking at a “Portland Loo” type of restroom for the site. The project website also reiterates the same budget numbers mentioned then – $1.35 million total, $823,517 for the restroom, $527,689 for the play-area site. They expect to start construction next spring.