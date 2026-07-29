COUNTDOWN: Six days left to vote!

The King County ballot drop box in front of the administrative building at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) is one of four official drop boxes in West Seattle, the best places to turn in your ballot before 8 pm next Tuesday (August 4). This is the primary election for most of the people on your ballot, with a few exceptions, including the Seattle Public Library levy, which will be settled in Tuesday’s election. Here’s info about who and what else you’ll see on your ballot.
West Seattle, Washington
29 Wednesday
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