COUNTDOWN: Six days left to vote!

The King County ballot drop box in front of the administrative building at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) is one of four official drop boxes in West Seattle, the best places to turn in your ballot before 8 pm next Tuesday (August 4). This is the primary election for most of the people on your ballot, with a few exceptions, including the Seattle Public Library levy, which will be settled in Tuesday’s election. Here’s info about who and what else you’ll see on your ballot.