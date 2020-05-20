No fireworks, no Blue Angels, no hydros, no parade: Seafair cancels 2020 ‘signature events’

(August 2019 photo by Monica Zaborac)

Announced today by Seafair:

As part of the Seattle summer experience, the non-profit Seafair has been creating lasting memories for the Northwest community for generations. Given the uncertainty surrounding public health safety, and combined with guidance from local and state governments, Seafair is rescheduling its major events to next year. Already, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels are confirmed for August 6-8, 2021, and the Fourth of July fireworks show will be back, bigger than ever.

“We are deeply disappointed but together we will get through this emergency,” said Eric Corning, President and CEO of Seafair. “Events will be an important part of our recovery, and we look forward to working with our sponsorship partners, volunteers, and stakeholders to produce a festival with the Blue Angels, fireworks, pirates, clowns, parades, and all of the neighborhood community events. We will stay active in the community this summer to bring people together to celebrate online and in-person, within the COVID-19 guidelines.”

Seafair will be in contact via email with all current ticket holders in the coming days to discuss their options.

As organizers of the largest community summer events in Seattle, bringing millions of Northwesterners together, Seafair is committed to be a catalyst to reunite community and celebrate what it means to live in the Puget Sound region in 2021. The team at Seafair, including board, staff, and the over 3,000 volunteers, are looking forward to doing just that for the community that we love.

Affected 2020 Seafair Festival Signature Events (produced by Seafair)

July 4 – Seafair Summer 4th – Gas Works Park and Lake Union Park

July 11 – Seafair Milk Carton Derby – Green Lake Aqua Theatre

July 19 – Seafair Triathlon – Seward Park

July 25 – Torchlight Run – Downtown Seattle

July 25 – Alaska Airlines Torchlight Parade – Downtown Seattle

July 31 – August 2 – Seafair Weekend Festival featuring the Boeing Seafair Air Show and HomeStreet Bank Cup – Genesee Park / Lake Washington