CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 5/13 roundup

Time for our nightly roundup of local toplines in the coronavirus crisis:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the daily-summary data dashboard:

*7,221 people have tested positive, up 42 since yesterday

*514 people have died, up 3 since yesterday

One week ago, those numbers were 6,770 and 474.

ANOTHER LOCAL DEATH: The dashboard also shows a new death in 98146, which now has lost 6 people to COVID-19.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

NEED TO GET TESTED? A drive-thru testing event at not-far T-Mobile Park continues tomorrow

2 MORE HYGIENE STATIONS IN WEST SEATTLE: The Junction and South Delridge are the newest installation locations.

NEARBY QUARANTINE/ISOLATION CENTER STILL NOT NEEDED: We monitored the county’s weekly update call for White Center, started after the uproar that followed the announcement and establishment of a quarantine/isolation center in nearby Top Hat. County reps recently said the center won’t open unless those already open elsewhere in the county max out, and they’re a long way from that – today’s update noted 40 people total in the open centers (Kent, Issaquah, Shoreline, North Seattle), more than 100 below capacity. (And since that mid-afternoon call, there’s a new, lower total – 35.)

PHASE 2 RULES FOR SALONS, SPAS, OTHER PERSONAL-CARE BUSINESSES: The governor’s office has released the rules under which these types of businesses will be allowed to operate when reopening reaches Phase 2. See them here.

NEED FOOD? Food Lifeline has announced more distribution events – everyone’s welcome to drive up and get a 20+-pound box of food, no proof of need required. Here are the two closest to West Seattle:

Food Lifeline SODO Warehouse – 1440 East Marginal Way South

Friday, May 15th, at 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Food Lifeline (Main Location)– 815 South 96th Street (South Park)

Friday, May 15th, at 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

8 PM SALUTE: Washington State Ferries says its under-way vessels will blow their whistles at 8 pm nightly in honor of front-line workers. (Walking within earshot of the Fauntleroy dock at 8 tonight, we didn’t hear anything, but we did hear nearby residents “making a joyful noise” with bells and noisemakers!)

GOT INFO? Email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com or phone us, text or voice, at 206-293-6302 – thank you!