FOLLOWUP: SDOT unveils ‘final design’ for Highland Park Way hill lane conversion

That map is from an SDOT announcement this afternoon that the department has finalized the design of the much-discussed Highland Park Way hill lane-conversion project and could start construction early next year. To describe the final design, SDOT offers these overview points:

Updated Design Highlights -The curb will not be shifted along the full downhill section

-Semi-permanent concrete barriers will be used instead of a full curb shift to allow flexibility during emergencies

-Improved bike and pedestrian connections throughout the corridor

-New lane layout that maintains traffic flow, slows vehicle speeds, and reduces congestion near W Marginal Way SW Features That Remain from Previous Design

-One downhill lane removed beginning at SW Holden St

-Wider, repaved shared-use path with upgraded lighting

The SDOT map above shows the final design for the northeast end of the project zone, the intersection with West Marginal Way SW, which SDOT says now includes:

-Protected bike lane extends all the way to the intersection -Downhill lane expands to three lanes (left-turn lane and two through-lanes) -Center median removed to fit the new lane configuration -One westbound left turn lane removed on W Marginal Way SW

Other sections of the project are detailed, each with a map, on this webpage – here’s one of them, in an area that had been the subject of much discussion, where a residential street meets the downhill lanes:

SW Othello St Area -Widened shared-use path

-Downhill protected bike lane with jersey barrier opening and bike pavement markings at intersection

-Single downhill travel lane

-Advanced warning signs for intersection

-No centerline markings to indicate turning movements

SDOT says construction will “begin as soon as February 2027.” The idea of removing a driving lane to install a bicycle lane dates back six years, though at the time it was proposed for the uphill side; it was eventually shelved, but resurfaced in a proposal for federal funding in 2022.