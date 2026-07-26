LAST CALL: City’s surveys about possible West Seattle Junction street-parking changes close Monday

Three weeks after we first told you that SDOT is again studying the possibility of paid street parking in The Junction, here’s a reminder that their community surveys close tomorrow. If you haven’t responded already, you can go to the appropriate link to do that now:

There are three versions of the survey – for Junction businesses here, for West Seattle residents here, and for “visitors” here.

This is the first time in almost nine yearsthat SDOT has revisited the situation. Here’s how they’re evaluating it this time. Survey responses and other feedback, plus data about parking in The Junction and Triangle (the SDOT-provided map above shows the areas of focus), will result in what SDOT describes as “draft recommendations” that it’ll present sometime this fall. SIDE NOTE: Given that some local businesses famously fought paid street parking decades ago, we asked the West Seattle Junction Association whether its board has taken a position on this; short answer, no.