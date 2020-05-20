‘Superman lives here’: Neighbors welcome COVID-19 survivor Michael Flor home to West Seattle

“Superman” is Michael Flor, who survived a life-threatening case of COVID-19 and returned home to a spirited welcome from his West Seattle neighbors today.

His story was told by Danny Westneat of The Seattle Times two weeks ago, when Flor was discharged from Swedish Medical Center. (The story didn’t mention he lives in West Seattle, but a friend told us, so we linked the story in our nightly virus-crisis roundup.) He’s been recovering at a rehab facility since then – until today.

The photos were sent by Wendy Hobson, who reports, “All of the neighbors came out to welcome him home with signs, balloon, chalk drawings, and a power-washed welcome home in the intersection” (above).

A doctor told The Times that at one point, Flor – who is 70 – was near death, “as sick as you can get.” But he survived, and is now back home to do exactly what that window sign exhorts – “celebrate.”