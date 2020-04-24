CORONAVIRUS: Friday 4/24 roundup

As expected, the governor has given one industry a partial clearance to get back to work, and that tops tonight’s roundup, exactly eight weeks after the first King County COVID-19 case was announced:

GOVERNOR SAYS SOME CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS CAN RESUME: Gov. Inslee was joined at midday by industry and union reps with whom he said a safety plan had been worked out, in a process that he called a potential template for restarting other industries (no timeframe, though). Our coverage includes the video; here’s the announcement on the governor’s website, including the full list of rules.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Seattle-King County Public Health data dashboard:

*5,689 people have tested positive, up 120 from yesterday

*387 people have died, up 3 from yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 4,902 and 331.

2 DEATHS AT THE MOUNT: West Seattle long-term care/assisted-living center Providence Mount St. Vincent announced late today that two residents/patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 have died. (It’s in the zip code with the most deaths of any West Seattle zip code, per the data dashboard – 98126, with 5.)

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them – nation by nation – here.

BENCH BACKTRACK: We reported Thursday that Seattle Parks had installed boards to thwart use of benches along Alki. This morning’s reply to our request for comment said they would leave some open for use by those who needed them. Then this evening, after tips, we went to Alki and confirmed that Parks crews were removing what looked like more than “some” bench barriers:

We were going to go back in the morning to check if they all were being removed, but Parks has just saved us the trouble, tweeting as we wrote this: “Earlier this week the parks department placed barriers at benches to help encourage visitors to keep moving and avoid congregating. Understanding that our seniors and those who are differently abled use benches to temporarily rest, we’ve decided to replace barriers with signs.”

ALSO SEEN ON ALKI: The SPD Mounted Patrol was back today:

Thanks to GT for the photo.

SPEAKING OF THE CITY … they’re capping the percentage that third-party restaurant-delivery services can charge, after the request from the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce. (At least one local restaurant that’s been totally closed may be able to reopen as a result, we’re told.)

SPEAKING OF FOOD: If you can donate some, Sunday will bring a local donation drive.

NEIGHBORHOOD SIGHTING: Thanks to the texter who sent this:

GOT INFO? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302 – thank you!