MONDAY MUSIC: Chewing Gum’s live free mini-show at Hiawatha

Back in June, local band Chewing Gum celebrated their EP “Possum” with a show at Easy Street Records. It wasn’t available via streaming at the time, but it is now, and local record label The Big Dark wants to invite you to celebrate – Chewing Gum will play a set of the album’s songs Monday night (September 14) at Hiawatha Community Center (2700 California SW). From the invitation:

… All ages are welcome and encouraged. Parents, bring your kids – let them witness some girls rocking out. Kids, bring your ‘rents – they deserve a good time too. We’ve heard that grandparents love Chewing Gum, bring them too. This is a free event to celebrate the streaming release of the EP. Come for a short performance, merch giveaways, and snacks. Meet the band. Meet a new friend. Pay homage to the woman tree and watch these young women. All the cool kids will be there, and you are a cool kid (or kid at heart), right?

Doors open at 6. Meantime, you can find the album online here.