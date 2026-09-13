WEST SEATTLE COYOTES: Four more sighting reports

Four coyote sightings in the past several days:

SUNSET AVENUE: Sent today by Deanna:

This morning, a coyote was in our backyard roaming around for about 2 minutes before going to the neighbor’s backyard.

CAMP LONG: A texter sent this photo of a coyote seen in the park on Friday afternoon:

NEAR BONAIR: Sent by Sherin after a Wednesday sighting:

Coyote seen off Alki. Around 10:30 am near Bonair.

NEAR FAIRMOUNT PARK: The texter whose Monday sighting in The Triangle was part of this report saw another one the next day around 40th/Brandon, again while out with his dog:

I had Daikichi (my dog) with me again, and suddenly I spotted something running toward us from a full block away. Once I realized it was a coyote, I rushed us across the street super fast! Luckily, it didn’t even care about us — it just kept sprinting right down the street, passing 5 to 7 other dogs out on their evening walks. I’ve never run into a coyote while walking Daikichi before, and now it’s two days in a row on different streets! I’m really starting to worry about the safety of all our little neighborhood pets.

Though this is from an organization in a different region, it does include some advice dog owners might find helpful.