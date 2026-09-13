FERRIES: Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth returns to three-boat service Monday

(Reader photo, Thursday)

After a week of two-boat service on Washington State Ferries‘ Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth “Triangle Route,” it’s going back to three boats tomorrow. M/V Sealth – shown above in sea trials we noted Thursday – is done with maintenance and repairs and is joining the route as the #3 vessel (M/V Kittitas is #1, M/V Kitsap is #2). But full three-boat service will just last a few weeks; WSF reminds riders that the Kittitas’s scheduled maintenance starts in early October – no specific date – and while it’s out, the Triangle Route will be on “two-boat service with a third, unscheduled vessel.”